Latest on Christian Gonzalez + Big Picture Takeaways From Training Camp | Pats Chat

Christian Gonzalez spoke to the media and indicated he won’t be negotiating his contract publicly. Doug Kyed and Michael Hurley go deep on the Gonzalez situation while indicating there might not be any more developments until a deal gets done.

The Pats Chat duo also breaks down the entire depth chart, while Doug offers some observations on the rookie tight ends, veterans like A.J. Brown and Kevin Byard, and more.

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