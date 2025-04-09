Latest on NFL Draft | Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast

On the latest episode of the Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast w/ Nick Cattles, Greg and Nick react to the start of Patriots offseason workouts and what early attendance says about the team.

Later, they break down some of the team’s Top-30 visits, including wide receivers Jaylin Noel and and defensive end Shemar Stewart. The episode wraps with some draft talk, looking at Mock Drafts and prospects like Georgia linebacker Jalon Walker, Penn State’s Abdul Carter, and Ohio State offensive tackle Josh Simmons.

EPISODE TIMELINE:

0:00 Patriots return for offseason workouts

7:00 Bad look for players who miss voluntary OTAs?

10:40 Patriots Top-30 Visits

11:08 Iowa State WR Jaylin Noel

12:40 Iowa State WR Jayden Higgins

12:55 Texas A&M DE Shemar Stewart

21:00 Georgia LB Jalon Walker to Patriots?

26:35 Red flags on Abdul Carter?

34:35 Ohio State OT Josh Simmons

