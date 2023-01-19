Latest on the Patriots coaching search

On this episode of the Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast w/ Nick Cattles, Greg and Nick discuss the latest with the Patriots Offensive Coordinator search.

TIMESTAMPS:

0:00 Patriots requested permission to speak with Vikings WRs coach Keenan McCardell

4:16 Bill O’Brien reportedly the favorite

10:35 Why Nick Caley isn’t a strong candidate at this time

14:24 Is change coming in the Patriots organization?

19:05 Will Bill change his ways?

26:23 Could Patricia and Judge both be out?

28:35 Wild-card weekend takeaways

32:55 Thoughts on Tom Brady

37:05 NFL Divisional round picks

43:10 Greg does not hate Kyle Dugger

