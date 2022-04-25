Lazar: Late Risers and Final Cuts From Patriots Big Board With NFL Draft Approaching

The beauty of the NFL Draft is the endless possibilities and prospects to comb over in the weeks leading up to draft weekend.

After releasing my final Patriots big board last week, a few prospects slipped through the cracks. In some cases, we were late to the party, and in other instances, there were flaws to a prospect’s game that gave us pause about their fit with New England.

In the interest of no stone unturned, we’ll discuss a handful of players who were among the final cuts on my Patriots big board below:

WR Treylon Burks, Arkansas (round projection: first)

Measurables – HT: 6-2, WT: 225bs, Relative Athletic Score: 5.76

On the surface, most #Patriots fans would write off Treylon Burks if I read you his draft profile. But I think he has more burst/suddenness than the 6-3 WR currently on the Pats roster. Never seen the acceleration to pull away with the ball in the air from N'Keal Harry. pic.twitter.com/u9x0w24CYQ — Evan Lazar (@ezlazar) January 24, 2022

Burks was the biggest snub from my big board this year. His build-up speed, contact balance and explosiveness as a ball carrier, and high-point ability down the field are intriguing traits. He is a runaway freight train in the open field once he gears down at 225 pounds, drawing Deebo Samuel and A.J. Brown comparisons in terms of playing style. My concerns with Burks aren’t about play speed or his 40 time, but rather route-running refinement and technique. He’s a heavy mover coming off the line of scrimmage, failing to show foot quickness and burst in his release game. At the top of the route, his footwork causes him to lose ground through the break point and inhibits him from creating separation. Burks is a more explosive prospect than N’Keal Harry. However, many of the reasons Harry failed in New England align with Burks’ current weaknesses. The Pats can’t afford to get fooled twice by that skill set.

EDGE Arnold Ebiketie, Penn State (round projection: second)

Measurables – HT: 6-2, WT: 250lbs, Relative Athletic Score: 8.91

Ebiketie is one of the most advanced pass-rushers in this EDGE class. He uses initial quickness, length, and an impressive toolbox of hand counters to generate the fourth-highest pass-rush win rate in this class (22%). He’ll effectively use a strong inside hand to dent the edge and open up a rush path, where his efficient and fast feet can carry him around the arc. There’s a very solid foundation for a rush linebacker here. The downside to Ebiketie’s game, which kept him off the big board, is his struggles against the run. The Penn State product is not a functionally powerful edge setter and has instances where he’s a half-beat late to process blocking schemes. My concern with his game is that he’d struggle to carve out a full-time role in New England as another Josh Uche or Chase Winovich. But if the Pats want to add a very nuanced pass-rusher, Ebiketie is pro-ready to rush the quarterback.

S Jaquan Brisker, Penn State (round projection: second)

Measurables – HT: 6-1, WT: 199lbs, Relative Athletic Score: 9.14

Due to a shoulder injury last season, Brisker’s 2020 tape was better than in 2021, but his instincts improved each season as he patrolled the secondary for Penn State. Brisker plays like a physical box or strong safety with the range and athleticism of a free safety. The Penn State product was featured on Bruce Feldman’s annual athletic freak’s list, then backed up that nomination with an elite workout at the combine. He’s a physical striker, shows very little wasted movements in his backpedal, and ranges over the top with flashes of ball skills. There’s also some versatility there to play deep, man coverage on tight ends, or in the box. Brisker’s eye discipline and processing of route combinations as a deep safety are still a work in progress. Plus, we know Bill Belichick doesn’t frequently draft players from Happy Valley. Belichick has only drafted one Nittany Lion in his 21 drafts with the Patriots, which is a major reason why a few of them made this list rather than the big board.

DL Logan Hall, Houston (round projection: second)

Measurables – HT: 6-6, WT: 283lbs, Relative Athletic Score: 9.40

Houston DL Logan Hall is one of my favorite players in the draft to watch. He was almost unblockable at the Senior Bowl. His best football is still to come. pic.twitter.com/teE26l0dyo — Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) April 19, 2022

The Patriots love versatility on the defensive line, and Hall was a chess piece up front for the Cougars, aligning anywhere from over the center (zero technique) to outside the tackle. He also possesses a high motor, good length and thrives by shooting gaps and using his first-step explosiveness to get on blockers with an effective arm over/swim move. There are also instances where he’ll use his initial quickness out of his stance to generate knockback power as a speed-to-power player. Hall’s versatility and explosiveness are enough to garner some Patriots’ attention. However, Hall needs to generate force by flying off the ball, which isn’t always a fit in New England.

RB James Cook, Georgia (round projection: third)

Measurables – HT: 5-11, WT: 199lbs, Relative Athletic Score: 8.78

The #Patriots hosted Georgia RB James Cook on a top-30 visit and he's an offensive weapon in several ways. Creating explosives vs. Michigan in CFP semifinals in three different ways: split-zone/between the tackles, double move flexed out wide, vertical out of the backfield. pic.twitter.com/GxbvaCHuMn — Evan Lazar (@ezlazar) April 18, 2022

The question from this perspective isn’t if Cook is a worthy big board prospect, but instead, how early the Patriots will think about selecting a running back? Cook is the definition of a do-it-all back, flashing big-play ability between the tackles and flexed out as a receiver. During the College Football Playoff, Cook took handoffs on under-center split-zone schemes on one play and then created havoc on double moves as an outside receiver on the next snap. He’ll present problems for an NFL defense as a pass-catcher out of the backfield, too, and has enough of his big brother Dalvin’s vision and burst as a ball carrier to run between the tackles. Cook is an electric prospect who would certainly be a worthy heir to James White or even in a larger every-down role. But scouts we’ve spoken with expect Cook to go off the board in the middle of day two.

OT Nicholas Petit-Frere, Ohio State (round projection: third)

Measurables – HT: 6-5, WT: 316lbs, Relative Athletic Score: 6.26

(#78 at left tackle)

Petit-Frere is another developmental tackle option for the Patriots on day two of the draft. He was a two-year starter for the Buckeyes, with starts at both tackle spots, ending his career on the left side. The Ohio State product uses good initial quickness out of his stance and above-average length to create power and shows flashes of leverage and hand placement to sustain blocks. Petit-Frere was removed from the big board for a few reasons. Ohio State is a zone-heavy blocking team, so he doesn’t have much experience with gap runs. Two, his pass sets need to be reworked with disjointed footwork and inconsistent sets to his landmarks. The functional power is there to develop into a starter down the road, but Petit-Frere’s footwork needs a lot of coaching. The Pats’ staff might be able to get him there.

EDGE Drake Jackson, USC (round projection: third)

Measurables – HT: 6-2.5, WT: 254lbs, Relative Athletic Score: 8.60

Jackson is a tools-based projection with an excellent first step and bend to turn the corner. He also shows great range in backside pursuit, uses his length to create separation from blockers in his pass-rush moves and has the athleticism to play out of a two-point stance and drop into coverage. However, there are major concerns regarding playing strength and ability to hold up in the running game. Jackson’s frame, versatility, and speed-to-power style as a pass-rusher give off some Patriots vibes. But he gets pushed around at the point of attack far too often to project him as a big board fit in New England.

CB Coby Bryant, Cincinnati (round projection: third)

Measurables – HT: 6-1, WT: 193lbs, Relative Athletic Score: 5.59

As the starting outside corner opposite Ahmad Gardner, Bryant saw his fair share of targets and actively participated in the Senior Bowl. The Bearcats’ corner has good length, patience, and ball skills to project into man coverage defenses. Plus, his football IQ and ability to anticipate routes are excellent. You see a very natural and instinctive player here. However, his below-average 4.54-second 40-yard dash shows up on tape when he’s trying to run with vertical routes downfield. Bryant could develop into a useful cover-three or matchup corner in man. But he lost a spot to more athletic prospects on the big board.

OT Rasheed Walker, Penn State (round projection: fourth)

Measurables – HT: 6-5.5, WT: 313lbs, Relative Athletic Score: n/a

(left tackle)

Another Penn State product among the final cuts, Walker uses good length and hand power to generate movement in the run game. He’s got a good initial burst out of his stance, which, combined with upper-body strength, allows him to stun defenders. Walker had the experience (32 starts), functional power, and a sturdy pass set to fit the New England OT mold. But he needs seasoning to vary his hand technique, develop a stronger outside hand to avoid giving up the corner early in reps (as he did numerous times vs. Ohio State), and find his landmarks in pass protection. At this stage, Walker is a developmental prospect, who could also move inside to left guard to mask some of his deficiencies.

WR Danny Gray, SMU (round projection: fourth)

Measurables – HT: 6-0, WT: 186lbs, Relative Athletic Score: 6.81

Checking out some more wide receivers for the #Patriots. SMU WR Danny Gray was impressive. Plays to 4.33s timed speed, extra burst in YAC mode, navigates zone coverage well, sells fakes and doesn't lose speed through breaks, start/stop on vertical stems. Early day 3 projection. pic.twitter.com/F0Ro7WoAKf — Evan Lazar (@ezlazar) April 11, 2022

Patriots beat listeners know my infatuation with the SMU wideout already, as he quickly became my favorite mid-round wide receiver prospect for the Patriots. Gray is an instant accelerator with home-run speed, clearly playing to his 4.33-timed speed. Gray hits the turbo boosters in the open field and finds another gear to create after the catch, whether it’s on slants, crossers, or schemed touches. Plus, he has a nice foundation as a route-runner where he can accelerate through the break point and create separation on vertical cuts or snap off underneath patterns from vertical stems. Gray is an explosive big-playmaker, but his hands and ability to play through contact are question marks, dropping him into the middle rounds. With that said, all you have to do is get the ball in his hands.

OT Kellen Diesch, Arizona State (round projection: fourth or fifth)

Measurables – HT: 6-7, WT: 301lbs, Relative Athletic Score: 9.75

(left tackle)

Diesch is a late riser on my board after his combine workout generated some top-100 buzz. There are two clear shortcomings for the Arizona State left tackle. One, he’ll be a 25-year-old rookie, and two, he’s the opposite of a people-mover with very little blocking power. Diesch’s advanced age means it’s less likely that he’ll ever add more functional strength to his game. As a result, he’s probably a better fit in zone-heavy schemes where he can use his athleticism to move laterally and reach defenders in the run game rather than take them on in a phone booth. Diesch moves very well in space and pass protection, has good footwork into his run blocks, and generates movement with technique on double-teams. His height/length, range in pass protection, and smooth feet are traits that the Patriots could covet at left tackle. There’s some Nate Solder to Diesch’s game.

RB Tyler Badie, Missouri (round projection: fourth or fifth)

Measurables – HT: 5-8, WT: 197lbs, Relative Athletic Score: 6.42

Badie went off last season for the Tigers with over 1,900 yards from scrimmage and 18 total touchdowns. His running style and frame will also give Patriots fans some Dion Lewis vibes. Although his lacking height and length bring up concerns, Baddie has a compact build and uses it to his advantage. He’ll stay patient behind his lead blocks to hide from defense, gets skinny in tight spaces to find daylight, and runs with good contact balance and a low center of gravity. Plus, he’s a difference-maker as a receiver, excelling on option routes out of the backfield and screens. He’s also elusive in the open field and can run away from the defense with 4.45-speed. Badie will need to prove that his frame can handle the workload and that he won’t be a liability in pass protection. But the pass-catching back skillset is all there.