Lazar: Patriots’ Improved Offense is Already Looking the Part in Training Camp

The reviews of the Patriots’ offseason upgrades on the offensive side of the ball were mixed.

Some thought New England overpaid in free agency for their new pass-catchers. Mainly wide receiver Nelson Agholor’s contract was a point of contention, as he isn’t viewed as a “number one” wide receiver, meaning the Patriots don’t have a true number one. Others also had their doubts about tight ends Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith at their respective price tags.

We can use all the caveats you want through four training camp practices. The Pats aren’t in full pads yet, and these aren’t regular-season games, let alone preseason games (those begin Aug. 12).

But I’m calling it now: the Patriots’ offense will be good, perhaps really good if they get above-average quarterback play.

New England’s new tight end duo is already causing problems for a good defense, with Henry dominating at times in heavy red-zone work while Smith’s explosiveness on crossing routes and seams is evident.