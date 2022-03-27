Lazar: The Draft is Where the VALUE is for the Patriots at Wide Receiver

Evan Lazar and Alex Barth react to the Tyreek Hill trade/extension and discuss how it could impact the Patriots defense. Plus, they discuss how the record-breaking extension received by both Tyreek Hill and Davante Adams shows that the value at the Wide Receiver position is in the NFL draft.

FULL PODCAST: https://youtu.be/YEmTdDRiOtU

You can also listen and Subscribe to the Patriots Beat Podcast on iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher, & at https://www.clnsmedia.com/category/patriots-beat/ as every Tuesday and Friday as Patriots Insider Evan Lazar is joined by his co-host, 98.5 The Sports Hub writer and former CLNS Media colleague Alex Barth for the Patriots Beat Podcast!

READ all of Evan’s Work HERE: https://clnsmedia.com/author/evanlazar

READ all of Alex’s Work HERE: https://985thesportshub.com/category/columns/alex-barth

The CLNS Media Network is Powered by BetOnline.ag, Use Promo Code: CLNS50 for a 50% Welcome Bonus On Your First Deposit!