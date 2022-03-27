Subscribe
NFL

Lazar: The Draft is Where the VALUE is for the Patriots at Wide Receiver

CLNS MediaBy Updated:1 Min Read

Evan Lazar and Alex Barth react to the Tyreek Hill trade/extension and discuss how it could impact the Patriots defense. Plus, they discuss how the record-breaking extension received by both Tyreek Hill and Davante Adams shows that the value at the Wide Receiver position is in the NFL draft.

FULL PODCAST: https://youtu.be/YEmTdDRiOtU

You can also listen and Subscribe to the Patriots Beat Podcast  on iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher, & at https://www.clnsmedia.com/category/patriots-beat/ as every Tuesday and Friday as Patriots Insider Evan Lazar is joined by his co-host, 98.5 The Sports Hub writer and former CLNS Media colleague Alex Barth for the Patriots Beat Podcast!

READ all of Evan’s Work HERE: https://clnsmedia.com/author/evanlazar

READ all of Alex’s Work HERE: https://985thesportshub.com/category/columns/alex-barth

The CLNS Media Network is Powered by BetOnline.ag, Use Promo Code: CLNS50 for a 50% Welcome Bonus On Your First Deposit!

Share.

CLNS Media Network is your destination for everything sports. With some of the top writers in Boston sports, we keep you up to date with an insider scoop.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.