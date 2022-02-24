Lazar’s Mock Draft: Patriots Draft WR Chris Olave 21st Overall

On the latest episode of the Patriots Beat Podcast, Evan Lazar and John Zannis discuss Lazar’s Patriots Mock Draft 1.0 on clnsmedia.com. In the mock draft Evan had the Patriots drafting WR Chris Olave from Ohio State with the 21st overall pick. Evan and John recap Evan’s mock draft and discuss the reasoning for going with Olave at 21 and LB Quay Walker from Georgia with the 54th pick.

