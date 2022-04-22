Subscribe
Lazar’s Patriots 2022 NFL Draft Big Board: Cornerback Rankings

Lazar's Top 8 CB Fits for the New England Patriots
FOXBORO, MA — Evan Lazar goes over his top 8 Cornerback fits on his Patriots 2022 NFL Draft Big Board. Evan focuses on realistic targets who fit the Patriots’ mold based on scheme, athletic testing, intangibles, and other trends in Bill Belichick’s draft history.

LAZAR’S TOP 8 CB FITS FOR NEW ENGLAND:

Lazar’s Cornerback Rankings | Patriots 2022 NFL Draft Big Board

