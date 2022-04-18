Lazar’s Patriots 2022 NFL Draft Big Board: Wide Receiver Rankings

FOXBORO, MA — Evan Lazar goes over his top 10 Wide Receiver fits on his Patriots 2022 NFL Draft Big Board. Evan focuses on realistic targets who fit the Patriots’ mold based on scheme, athletic testing, intangibles, and other trends in Bill Belichick’s draft history.

READ Lazar’s Patriots 2022 NFL Draft Big Board: Versatile WR Khalil Shakir Leads First Tier: https://www.clnsmedia.com/lazars-patriots-2022-nfl-draft-big-board-versatile-wr-khalil-shakir-leads-first-tier/

LAZAR’S TOP 10 WR FITS FOR NEW ENGLAND:

Right now, Trade is offering new subscribers a total of $30 off your first order plus free shipping

when you go to drinktrade.com/bball. That’s more than 40 cups of coffee for free!

Patriots CLNS Coverage is Powered by BetOnline.ag, Use Promo Code: CLNS50 for a 50% Welcome Bonus On Your First Deposit!