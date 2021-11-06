Patriots’ Keys To Victory vs Panthers

FOXBORO, MA — Evan Lazar takes you through his keys matchups and keys to victory in the Patriots Week 9 matchup with the Carolina Panthers.

The first matchup is the Patriots’ Interior O-Line vs. Panthers DT Derrick Brown. How will they slow down him down and prevent him wrecking the running game and collapsing the pocket on Mac Jones?

The second matchup is the Patriots’ Secondary vs. Panthers WR D.J. Moore. How will the secondary slow down the young stud Wide Receiver? Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick called Moore “a problem” during media availabilities this week.

The third and final matchup is also a key to victory. Be prepared for former XFL MVP PJ Walker. Walker could very well start at QB tomorrow with a banged up Sam Darnold.

Evan Lazar also takes a look at a few keys to victory for the Patriots Week 9 matchup with the Carolina Panthers. On the offensive side of the ball the game plan for the Patriot offense will be focused on preventing the Panthers’ defensive front from taking over the game. On the defensive side of the ball the Patriots must be prepared for former XFL MVP and Carolina QB PJ Walker’s mobility if Sam Darnold is indeed out for Sunday.

READ Evan’s Game Plan Here: https://www.clnsmedia.com/patriots-game-plan-how-the-pats-avoid-the-panthers-pass-rush-taking-over-on-sunday/

