LeBron vs Stewart Fight: Hardly a repeat of Malice at the Palace

The Isaiah Stewart and LeBron James skirmish in Detroit is a laugher to hardened NBA veterans and Legends of the 1970’s and 80’s.

Most NBA fans today don’t realize that the first known incident of a player charging into the stands after a fan came from Cedric “Cornbread” Maxwell during the eastern conference finals in 1981. Cornbread knows a thing or two about physicality. He questions how serious the “fight” actually was claiming, had his teammates not held him back, Stewart and LeBron would’ve flexed but not fought.

