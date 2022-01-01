On this episode of the Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast w/ Nick Cattles, John Zannis of CLNS Media joins Greg to recap the Patriots loss to the Bills. They also preview New England’s upcoming game vs the Jacksonville Jaguars.

0:33 Lessons learned vs. Bills

8:38 Mac Jones’ Grade vs. Bills

16:22 3 things that worry Greg the most after the Bills game

19:19 3 things that Greg is confident in after the Bills game

23:43 Game Picks: Patriots -16.5 vs Jaguars

25:07 BSJ Member Question of the day.

Go to BetOnline.ag and use Promo Code: CLNS50 for a 50% Welcome Bonus On Your First Deposit!

Check us out over at www.bostonsportsjournal.com, for 39.99 on our annual plan. Not only do you get top-notch analysis of all the Boston pro sports, but if you’re a Patriots junkie — and if you’re listening to this podcast, you are — then a membership at BSJ gives you access to a ton of video analysis Bedard does on the coaches film, and direct access to him in weekly chats.