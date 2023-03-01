Linus Ullmark Steals Two Points on Career Night

Hand Linus Ullmark the Vezina Trophy right now! Ullmark continues to dominate this season and once again stole the Bruins two points on a night the Bruins faced the worst shot differential in team history (-39). Making a career high, and Boston Bruins single game record 54 saves, on 57 shots. Including 6 saves in overtime before Charlie McAvoy scored the game winning goal with 4 ticks on the clock.

Ullmark had 2.9 goals saved above expected tonight. Making up almost 10% of his goals saved above expected this season. Ullmark has been doing this all year, with a .938 save percentage, he has been one of the biggest contributors to these first place Bruins. “If people didn’t know how good he was, they’ll watch this tape and know why he’s having such a fantastic year. He’s been the best goalie in the NHL this year.” Jim Montgomery said in his postgame interview to NESN.

Ullmark’s thoughts on the game? “It was a lot of fun” he told NESN. “We got two points and we’ll go home with a four-game road trip win streak. Love it.” Ullmark seems to just be getting better as the season goes on cementing his name as the favorite for the Vezina Trophy. His .947 save percentage tonight on 54 saves. While coming off a performance against Vancouver where he only allowed one goal on a .963 save percentage, and scored a goal himself.

This win not only swept the west coast trip for the Bruins, but extended their winning streak to the longest of the season. The trip also proved how important rest will be for the Bruins going forward. After playing their fourth game in six days, the Bruins looked tired and sloppy against the Flames. At times going minutes without a touch on the puck. As well as having only 9 shots on goal going into the third period. The Bruins have 15 games in 25 days going forward. The Linus Ullmark and Jeremy Swayman tandem will not be able to save them everytime.