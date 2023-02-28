    Subscribe
    Bruins Beat

    Linus Ullmark’s Special Season & Where Bruins Deadline Acquisitions Fit

    CLNS MediaBy Updated:1 Min Read

    Evan Marinofsky of New England Hockey Journal and Conor Ryan of Boston.com discuss Linus Ullmark’s incredible goal and the amazing season he’s had. The guys also get into where Dmitry Orlov and Garnet Hathaway best fit in the Bruins lineup. Plus, Evan and Conor look at the rest of the Eastern Conference.

    Follow Evan Marinofsky on Twitter

    Follow CLNS Media on Twitter

    Go to BetOnline.ag and Use Promo Code: CLNS50 for a 50% Welcome Bonus On Your First Deposit!

    Go to https://HelloFresh.com/BRUINS65 and use code BRUINS65 for 65% off plus free shipping!

    Share.

    CLNS Media Network is your destination for everything sports. With some of the top writers in Boston sports, we keep you up to date with an insider scoop.

    Related Posts

    Comments are closed.