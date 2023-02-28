Linus Ullmark’s Special Season & Where Bruins Deadline Acquisitions Fit

Evan Marinofsky of New England Hockey Journal and Conor Ryan of Boston.com discuss Linus Ullmark’s incredible goal and the amazing season he’s had. The guys also get into where Dmitry Orlov and Garnet Hathaway best fit in the Bruins lineup. Plus, Evan and Conor look at the rest of the Eastern Conference.



