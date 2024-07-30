LIVE from Patriots Camp Day 5: Maye STRUGGLES, Baker SHINES | Patriots Daily

FOXBORO — Join CLNS Media’s Taylor Kyles and Mike Kadlick for a LIVE Patriots Daily on Day 5 of Patriots’ 2024 training camp., where off-field drama and on-field performances take center stage! This session was highlighted by linebacker Matthew Judon’s unexpected behavior amid a contract dispute, contrasting sharply with Davon Godchaux’s focused participation. On the quarterback front, Jacoby Brissett shone with impressive accuracy, while rookie Drake Maye faced challenges that raised questions about his readiness. Tune in for an in-depth analysis of the day’s events and what they mean for the Patriots as they gear up for the upcoming season!
0:00 – Patriots training camp Day 5
2:12 – Matthew Judon drama at camp
4:01 – Judon’s unusual behavior
6:29 – Godchaux’s contract talks
8:20 – Drama-filled practice
10:01 – Quarterback competition update
12:10 – Tyquan Thornton and Javon Baker shine
14:41 – Offensive line struggles
18:25 – Christian Barmore
20:34 – Barmore’s potential replacements
23:54 – Offensive line continuity
26:27 – Caedan Wallace shines
28:41 – Rookie linemen success
30:51 – Special teamers’ roles
33:02 – Day six preview
