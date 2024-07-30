Close Menu
Subscribe
Patriots Daily

LIVE from Patriots Camp Day 5: Maye STRUGGLES, Baker SHINES | Patriots Daily

CLNSBy 2 Mins Read

FOXBORO — Join CLNS Media’s Taylor Kyles and Mike Kadlick for a LIVE Patriots Daily on Day 5 of Patriots’ 2024 training camp., where off-field drama and on-field performances take center stage! This session was highlighted by linebacker Matthew Judon’s unexpected behavior amid a contract dispute, contrasting sharply with Davon Godchaux’s focused participation. On the quarterback front, Jacoby Brissett shone with impressive accuracy, while rookie Drake Maye faced challenges that raised questions about his readiness. Tune in for an in-depth analysis of the day’s events and what they mean for the Patriots as they gear up for the upcoming season!

0:00 – Patriots training camp Day 5

2:12 – Matthew Judon drama at camp

4:01 – Judon’s unusual behavior

6:29 – Godchaux’s contract talks

8:20 – Drama-filled practice

10:01 – Quarterback competition update

12:10 – Tyquan Thornton and Javon Baker shine

14:41 – Offensive line struggles

18:25 – Christian Barmore

20:34 – Barmore’s potential replacements

23:54 – Offensive line continuity

26:27 – Caedan Wallace shines

28:41 – Rookie linemen success

30:51 – Special teamers’ roles

33:02 – Day six preview

************************************************

Patriots Content Brought to you by….

🎫 Gametime – https://gametime.co

Take the guesswork out of buying NBA tickets with Gametime. Download the Gametime app, create an account, and use code CLNS for $20 off your first purchase. Download Gametime today. Last minute tickets. Lowest Price. Guaranteed. Terms apply.

Share.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.