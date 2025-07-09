Garden Report: Brad Stevens on Celtics Future, Says Al Horford Return “Unlikely”

The Garden Report’s Bobby Manning, John Zannis & Jimmy Toscano as they react to Brad Stevens Press Conference today. Brad discussed the future of Al Horford with the Boston Celtics saying his return was “Unlikely”. Stevens also discussed the new additions to the Celtics as well.

