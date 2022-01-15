Celtics Buried by Turnovers, Lose to 76ers 111-99

The Celtics took a three game win streak to Philadelphia as they played the 76ers on Friday night. What followed was a turnover-riddled performance as Boston fell to Philadelphia 111-99.

Udoka said “We haven’t had one of these in a while…but I look at it as more the aberration than the norm.” This is Boston’s 3rd game this month with 20 or more turnovers.

On the Celtics finding consistency in their performance, Pritchard said “I honestly think we’re close.”

Jayson Tatum took the blame for a good part of the team’s slow start and offensive struggles. Tatum said “Obviously it started with the first unit. It started with myself…we just had too many turnovers at the beginning of the game. We could never really get into that lead.”

Join A. Sherrod Blakely, Bobby Manning, Josue Pavon, and host John Zannis as we break it all down The Garden Report Postgame Show.

