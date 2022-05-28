Celtics Botch Game 6 vs Heat in 111-103 Loss, Will Play Game 7 in Miami

The Boston Celtics returned to TD Garden to host the Miami Heat in a pivotal Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals. As expected, the Heat weren’t about to go gentle into that good night, and came out swinging to kick off the game. It seemed like every single time the Celtics were able to get a bucket, the Heat would immediately answer with one of their own. Ultimately, Boston’s turnovers proved to be costly as the Heat beat the Celtics 111-103. The series will now go back to Miami for a winner-take-all Game 7.

On having to travel to Miami when they failed to close it out at home in Boston, Ime Udoka said “We’ve won there, but we make it harder on ourselves than it needs to be.”

We’re frustrated,” said Derrick White about the mood in the Celtics locker room, “but if it were easy, it wouldn’t be us.”

On how confident Jayson Tatum was that Boston could win in Miami, Tatum said “Scale of 1-10? 10! Shouldn’t be any less than that, right?”

“We just gotta come out and play,” said Jaylen Brown, “Come and respond. Loser goes home. We gotta find a way to win.”

