Celtics Shoot Terribly from Deep, Lose 111-102 to Hornets

The Celtics take on the Charlotte Hornets in what could be a pivotal game in the standings for the two teams. Boston struggled to make shots from deep, and Jayson Tatum’s shooting plummeted as the Celtics lost 111-102 against the Charlotte Hornets.

On Tatum’s struggles, Ime Udoka said “Honestly, we look at shot quality, we look at all the numbers of what he’s done in his career until now. And they’re as good or better shots.”

Jaylen Brown credited the Hornets: “They’ve got a lot of weapons over there and they came ready to play. So they outplayed us tonight.”

On Tatum’s shooting struggles, Horford said “I personally don’t worry about Jayson. He’s a scorer. We’re going to continue to encourage him to be aggressive, to play his game. … I know he’ll continue to put in the work. I’m not worried about it.”

