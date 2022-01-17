Celtics Overcome Early Game Struggles, Surge to 104-92 Win Over Pelicans

The Celtics faced off with the New Orleans Pelicans on MLK Day. After a tough start and only 39 1st half points, Boston surged in the 2nd half to seal 104-92 win over New Orleans, outscoring their opponent 65-46 in the 2nd half.

When asked what changed in the 2nd half, Ime Udoka joked “Probably the time of day. Looked like we woke up at halftime.”

Dennis Schroder had a solid performance, and praised Jayson Tatum’s aggressive approach on offense. “When he attacks the basket like he does today, it’s really, really hard to guard and it opens up the floor for everyone else.”

“We’ve been playing pretty good as of late,” said Tatum, “We have 37 games left. That’s enough time to make up some ground.”

Join Bobby Manning and host John Zannis as we break it all down in The Garden Report Postgame Show.

