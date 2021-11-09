Week 9 Recap + Odell Beckham Jr. Sweepstakes

In this episode of Patriots Beat, Evan Lazar and Alex Barth recap the Patriots’ victory over the Carolina Panthers in Week 9. Also, they discuss the ongoing Odell Beckham Jr. sweepstakes. Can Bill Belichick bring OBJ to New England?

