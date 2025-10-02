LIVE Patriots Daily: How Patriots Can Upset Bills with Cover 1’s Anthony Prohaska

CLNS Media’s Taylor Kyles welcomes back Cover 1’s Anthony Prohaska to preview the Patriots’ Sunday Night matchup vs the Bills in Buffalo.

Patriots on CLNS Media is Powered by:

💰 Prize Picks – https://prizepicks.onelink.me/LME0/CLNS

📲Download the app today and use code CLNS to get $50 in lineups after you play your first $5 lineup!

🎟️Download the Gametime app, create an account, and use code CLNS for $20 off your first purchase. Terms apply. Swipe. Tap. Ticket. Go. Download the Gametime app today!