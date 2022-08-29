Living With Seniors: 6 Things To Look Out For

If you are a caregiver for a senior, it’s important to be aware of the different things that you need to look out for. Seniors can often face unique health challenges, and it’s up to caregivers to ensure that they are staying safe and healthy. In this article, we will discuss six things that caregivers should keep an eye on when living with seniors.

1. Dementia and Alzheimer’s Disease

One of the most common health issues that seniors face is dementia. Dementia is a general term used to describe a decline in cognitive function. This can include memory loss, difficulty communicating, and changes in mood or behavior. Alzheimer’s disease is the most common type of dementia, and it affects over five million Americans.

As a caregiver, being knowledgeable of the signs of dementia is crucial. If you end up observing your loved ones have issues with memory recall or struggle to communicate, it’s important to bring this up with their doctor as soon as possible. There are treatments that can help decelerate dementia’s progression available; thus, an early diagnosis is key.

2. Falls

Falls are one of the leading causes of injury in seniors. They can cause serious injuries like fractures or head trauma. As we age, our risk of falling increases due to factors like vision problems, muscle weakness, and balance issues.

Caregivers can help reduce the risk of falls by making sure that the home is safe. This includes removing any tripping hazards, ensuring that there is good lighting, and installing handrails in the bathroom. It’s also important to help your loved ones exercise regularly and get their vision checked on a regular basis.

3. Loneliness and isolation

As we age, we often face a higher risk of loneliness and isolation. This can be due to a number of factors, such as the loss of loved ones, chronic illness, or mobility issues. Namely, the experts from SaveRite Medical say that “social isolation is as harmful to health as smoking 15 cigarettes a day.” Loneliness and isolation can have a serious impact on our mental and physical health. Studies have shown that they can increase the risk of depression, anxiety, and dementia. They can also lead to a decline in physical health.

As a caregiver, one of the best things you can do is help your loved ones stay connected to the outside world. This can be done by setting up regular video calls with family and friends, taking them out for social outings, or joining a seniors’ social club.

4. Nutrition

It’s important for seniors to maintain a healthy diet. Unfortunately, many seniors face difficulties when it comes to eating right. This can be due to a lack of appetite, difficulty cooking, or financial constraints.

Caregivers can help by ensuring that their loved ones are getting the nutrients they need. This can be done by preparing meals ahead of time, taking them grocery shopping, or signing them up for a meal delivery service. It’s also important to encourage them to eat a variety of healthy foods and to stay hydrated throughout the day.

5. Medication management

It’s not uncommon for seniors to take multiple medications. This can be due to chronic illnesses or the side effects of other medications. It’s important for caregivers to help their loved ones keep track of their medication schedule and to make sure that they are taking their medication as prescribed.

For example, you may want to set up a pill box with their daily medications or create a chart that lists out when each medication should be taken. You should also ensure that they are refilling their prescriptions on time and that they understand the side effects of their medication.

6. Financial exploitation

Unfortunately, financial exploitation is a common issue among seniors. This can be due to cognitive decline or the fact that many seniors are living on a fixed income.

Caregivers can help by keeping an eye on their loved ones’ finances. This includes helping them pay their bills, monitoring their bank account activity, and being aware of any unusual charges. If you suspect that your loved one is being exploited, you should contact their bank or the police.

There are many things to look out for when caring for seniors. By being aware of these issues, you can help make sure that your loved ones are safe, healthy, and happy. With a little bit of planning and effort, you can make a big difference in their lives.