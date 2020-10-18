Logano Holds off Harvick to Win at Kansas

Bryan Nicodemus
Joey Logano won the Hollywood Casino 400 from Kansas Speedway on Sunday afternoon to lock himself into the Championship Round of the NASCAR Playoffs.

Logano took the lead on the final restart, and he held off Kevin Harvick over the final 30-lap run.

Harvick had a faster car throughout the race, but Logano was able to block him over the final run to pick up his first victory since NASCAR returned from their COVID shutdown.

Logano said he was focused on his mirror throughout the final run to block any runs from Harvick.

“I thought if I could hold him off those first 15 laps, I’d have a chance,” Logano said.  “Dirty air was best for us.  When we caught lapped traffic, we were able to gap ourselves as he got more dirty air.”

Logano said the victory reminds him of 2018, when he locked himself in to the final round of the Playoffs early.

“It was on my mind every lap,” Logano said.  “You come into this race knowing if you can win this thing you’ve got an amazing advantage.  We’re going to Phoenix; we’re racing for a championship again.”

Harvick said he needed to beat Logano off pit road if he was going to win.

“It came down to controlling that restart there and we lost the lead,” Harvick said.  “We weren’t the best behind somebody.  Good run for us; wish we could have won but one short.”

Unofficial results:

  1. Joey Logano
  2. Kevin Harvick
  3. Alex Bowman
  4. Brad Keselowski
  5. Kyle Busch
  6. Chase Elliott
  7. Ryan Blaney
  8. William Byron
  9. Martin Truex Jr.
  10. Christopher Bell
  11. Austin Dillon
  12. Matt DiBenedetto
  13. Aric Almirola
  14. Cole Custer
  15. Denny Hamlin
  16. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  17. John Hunter Nemechek
  18. Bubba Wallace
  19. Michael McDowell
  20. Erik Jones
  21. Chris Buescher
  22. Ryan Newman
  23. Corey LaJoie
  24. Ty Dillon
  25. Tyler Reddick
  26. Clint Bowyer
  27. Daniel Suarez
  28. Brennan Poole
  29. Ryan Preece
  30. JJ Yeley
  31. Jimmie Johnson
  32. James Davison
  33. Quin Houff
  34. Timmy Hill
  35. Josh Bilicki
  36. Reed Sorenson
  37. Joey Gase
  38. Kurt Busch
  39. Chad Finchum
  40. Matt Kenseth

