Look-Ahead Series Prices for the 2022 NBA Finals

As we all know, tonight’s Celtics vs. Heat game six has the potential to determine who will play in the 2022 NBA Finals. If Boston wins, they advance. If the Heat win, the series is pushed to a pivotal game seven in Miami on Sunday night.

The Golden State Warriors already punched their ticket to the Finals on Thursday. They beat the Dallas Mavericks 120-110, winning the series 4-1 and advancing to their sixth NBA Finals in the last eight seasons.

According to BetOnline.ag, the Warriors will be favorites in the Finals no matter what happens in the East. Here are the odds for each potential series:

NBA Finals Look-Ahead Lines

Boston Celtics vs. Golden State Warriors

Boston Celtics +135

Golden State Warriors -155

Miami Heat vs. Golden State Warriors

Miami Heat +180

Golden State Warriors -210

It would be a travesty if it doesn’t end up being the Celtics and the Warriors who play for the title. Boston has matched up incredibly well against Golden State since the beginning of their dynastic run almost ten years ago, and they’d have a far better chance at taking them down than the Heat.

We can’t get ahead of ourselves though. The Celtics still have a crucial game in their way tonight at the TD Garden that they can’t overlook. Forward Grant Williams said it best, “you can’t look past a team at any stage.”

The Celtics opened up as 9-point favorites for Friday after their win in game five, but the spread has since been bought down to 8.5. Their first injury report for game six came out on Thursday afternoon, with Marcus Smart and Rob Williams listed as questionable.

Jayson Tatum has to perform tonight like he did last series against Milwaukee in game six. With their backs against the wall, the First-Team All-NBA forward led the way for Boston scoring 46 points, grabbing 9 rebounds, and hitting 7 3-pointers on their way to a win and ultimately forcing a game seven.

Now, just a few weeks later, he has to do the same thing. With Rob and Marcus banged up, it’s time for the Celtics star to shine. I think he does just that tonight and gets the Celtics to their first Finals appearance since 2010.

