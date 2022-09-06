Look ahead to 2023 for Red Sox

On this week’s episode of Red Sox Beat host Mike Petraglia is joined by Ian Browne of MLB.com to discuss the future of the Boston Red Sox.

TIMESTAMPS:

0:00 Intro

1:00 Slow start, injuries doomed Red Sox

2:15 Must fix bullpen

4:30 No stability in every day lineup/positions

7:15 Chris Sale bad luck killed rotation

9:00 Can Michael Wacha save rotation in ’23

12:15 Triston Casas is the new hot Red Sox prospect to debut

16:00 What can Red Sox expect from Casas and will he be different than Durran, Dalbec?

21:30 Brayan Bello will bounce back

25:30 Why Kike Hernandez 1-year, $10 million deal is good for both sides

29:30 The Captain Derek Jeter doc was spot on