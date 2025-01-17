Close Menu
Subscribe
Featured

Looking at How Vrabel Could Fill Out Patriots Staff | Patriots Daily

Mike Kadlick and Taylor Kyles discuss the search for the Patriots coaching staff
CLNS MediaBy 1 Min Read

Join Mike Kadlick and Taylor Kyles as they look at the Patriots coaching staff and determine who could fill the positions that are currently empty. Who will be the next offensive and defensive coordinators? Will anyone from the Mayo regime keep their jobs?

Patriots Daily is presented by:

Prize Picks! Get in on the excitement with PrizePicks, America’s No. 1 Fantasy Sports App, where you can turn your hoops knowledge into serious cash. Download the app today and use code CLNS to get $50 when you play $5! PrizePicks, run your game! Go to https://PrizePicks.com/CLNS

Gametime! Take the guesswork out of buying NBA tickets with Gametime. Download the Gametime app, create an account, and use code CLNS for $20 off your first purchase. Download Gametime today. What time is it? Gametime! Terms apply. Go to https://gametime.co !

Share.

CLNS Media Network is your destination for everything sports. With some of the top writers in Boston sports, we keep you up to date with an insider scoop.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.