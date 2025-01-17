Looking at How Vrabel Could Fill Out Patriots Staff | Patriots Daily

Join Mike Kadlick and Taylor Kyles as they look at the Patriots coaching staff and determine who could fill the positions that are currently empty. Who will be the next offensive and defensive coordinators? Will anyone from the Mayo regime keep their jobs?

