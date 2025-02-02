Luka Doncic Traded to Lakers for Anthony Davis | Garden Report x Big 3 Crossover

The Dallas Mavericks are sending Luka Doncic, Maxi Kleber, and Markieff Morris to the Los Angeles Lakers in exchange for Anthony Davis, Max Christie, and a 2029 first-round pick, according to sources from Shams Charania. The blockbuster trade is part of a three-team deal involving the Utah Jazz.

The Garden Report’s John Zannis, Sherrod Blakely, Bobby Manning and the Boston Globe’s Gary Washburn share their reactions and analysis of this massive trade and its potential impact on the league.

0:00 – Gary’s initial thoughts

6:30 – Concerns about Luka

9:02 – Trade implications discussed

12:00 – Shocking trade details

16:25 – Future of Mavericks

19:12 – Trade Package Discussion

22:01 – Luka’s Future Concerns

26:27 – Trade Theories Discussed

28:14 – Philosophical Differences

30:11 – Championship Team Potential

34:00 – Lakers Seeking Superstar

35:54 – AD’s Future Uncertain

43:10 – Jaylen for Luka Debate

45:08 – AD’s Franchise Potential

48:05 – Ifs in Team Success

50:41 – Luka’s Franchise Impact

1:00:00 – Mavericks Fan Reaction

