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Lukas Reichel Makes Instant Impact with Bruins | Poke The Bear

CLNS MediaBy 1 Min Read

In this episode of Poke The Bear, Conor and Ty discuss Boston’s win over the Jets, Lukas Reichel’s impact, the Eastern Conference playoff race, and Pavel Zacha’s future in Boston.

0:00 – Welcome in Ty Anderson

1:10 – Looking at tight playoff race

15:56 – Prizepicks

17:26 – Bruins win over Jets

28:18 – Future of Pavel Zacha with Bruins

40:00 – Subscribe to the podcast!

40:34 – James Hagens watch

48:10 – Wrapping up

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CLNS Media Network is your destination for everything sports. With some of the top writers in Boston sports, we keep you up to date with an insider scoop.

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