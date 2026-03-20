Lukas Reichel Makes Instant Impact with Bruins | Poke The Bear

In this episode of Poke The Bear, Conor and Ty discuss Boston’s win over the Jets, Lukas Reichel’s impact, the Eastern Conference playoff race, and Pavel Zacha’s future in Boston.

0:00 – Welcome in Ty Anderson

1:10 – Looking at tight playoff race

15:56 – Prizepicks

17:26 – Bruins win over Jets

28:18 – Future of Pavel Zacha with Bruins

40:00 – Subscribe to the podcast!

40:34 – James Hagens watch

48:10 – Wrapping up

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