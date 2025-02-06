Luke Kornet Flew in From Sister’s LA Wedding to Beat 76ers

CLEVELAND — The Celtics used the off day between Jayson Tatum’s game-winning shot at New Orleans and one of their largest comeback wins of the last two decades at Philadelphia to travel between the two cities. Luke Kornet, over the next 24 hours, flew across three.

Kornet caught a flight to Los Angeles on Saturday, drove a rental car to his sister Nicole’s wedding and celebrated with family before flying at 11 p.m. from LA to Philadelphia. He landed around 8 a.m. before the 6 p.m. tip-off against the Sixers, caught some sleep and played 8:55 in the fourth quarter as the Celtics cut 15 points off the 76ers’ 26-point advantage before winning, 118-110.

“I was able to get in and sleep for a couple hours, and also my body felt good,” Kornet told CLNS Media/CelticsBlog in Cleveland. “It felt like one of those days where emotionally, you’re not really there. But I felt good physically and, obviously, just being able to get the win and especially in the comeback that we did. I was glad to be able to be back.”

Former Oklahoma and UCLA basketball player Nicole Kornet, Luke’s older sister, married Joey Gerber, a pitcher with the Rays organization. Luke planned to attend in advance, knowing he could do so despite the small window. He said being there was more important than basketball.

On the floor in recent weeks, Kornet has thrived and taken over the Celtics’ depth center role and even closed over Al Horford to begin the fourth on Sunday. Since Jan. 1, he leads Boston in +/- and ranks tied 19th in the NBA at +109 with Evan Mobley. The bench minutes swung the Celtics’ third game against the Cavs, Kornet posting four points, three offensive rebounds, three assists and one steal while making both shot attempts. He’s averaging 10.9 points, 10.6 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 2.0 blocks per 36 minutes, shooting 64.8% from the field.

“His physicality has been top-notch,” Joe Mazzulla said in Cleveland. “His ability to protect the rim on defense, he had some great possessions on Mobley, and offensively, he just does a great job versus the different coverages, screening, getting guys open and his offensive rebounds, he’s been elite for us lately.”

Kornet entered Thursday as safe as anyone in his fifth consecutive season with the Celtics. His decision to stay on a one-year contract that retained his Bird rights allowed him a no-trade clause. He told CLNS/CelticsBlog earlier this season that he had other options in free agency, but decided to stay with Boston due to his strong bond with teammates and ability for the Celtics to win.

His play, continuing to ascend, separated him from a push by Neemias Queta in the front court earlier this season. Mazzulla has continued to utilize double-big lineups, playing Horford and Kornet together in Tuesday’s bench units against the Cavs. Two days earlier, he saw value in Kornet as a single big who allowed Sam Hauser space on the perimeter. Teammates have praised his levity in the room while Kornet was surprised to hear how his impact has resonated in the +/- category.

“I feel like it’s been a pretty good, consistent span of basketball, he said. “We’ve been more of a full strength and have a lot of rapport with Payton (Pritchard) and Sam and Al and a lot of times J.T. or J.B. with (the second unit). So I feel like I’m just coming in and the competitiveness of that group has been great … I wanted to challenge myself and continue growing and being steady and reliable, especially offensively, rebounding, and defensively, trying to put myself in more uncomfortable situations, trying to guard and be more up-and-down on the floor and embracing the individual challenge … coming off the championship run just trying to find a new level for myself and I think I’ve done that to a certain extent, but I also think I can still continue to grow.”