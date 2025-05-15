LUKE KORNET Monster Night Helps Celtics Win and Force Game 6 | Garden Report Postgame Show

Celtics defeat Knicks 127-102 in Game 5 and now force a game 6 in New York on Friday Night. Boston was lead by a MONSTER PERFORMANCE from Luke Kornet who had 10 Points, 9 Rebounds and 7 Blocks off the bench. Derrick White had 34 Points on 7 threes and Jaylen Brown nearly had a triple double as the Celtics season stays alive another day. John Zannis, Bobby Manning, Noa Dalzell, Sherrod Blakely and Jimmy Toscano go LIVE on The Garden Report Postgame Show to react to the Boston Celtics victory.

