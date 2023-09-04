Mac For MVP? Here Are the Odds for the Patriots QB to Win the Award

The NFL’s most prestigious end-of-season award is the MVP – an honor given to the league’s Most Valuable Player in a given year.

As we head into the 2023-2024 NFL season with the Lions and the Chiefs kicking us off on Thursday evening, here are the odds on who will win this season’s honor, according to FanDuel Sportsbook:

Odds to Win NFL MVP

Patrick Mahomes +600

Josh Allen +700

Joe Burrow +700

Justin Herbert +900

Jalen Hurts +1200

Aaron Rodgers +1600

Trevor Lawrence +1600

Dak Prescott +1600

Tua Tagovailoa +1600

Lamar Jackson +1600

Notice something? They’re all quarterbacks. In fact, the first non-QB is Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson, who has 100/1 odds to win the award. Good for 26th (!!) place.

As for Patriots quarterback Mac Jones, he sits at +6000. A position that has him tied with Rams signal caller Matthew Stafford and behind the likes of Brock Purdy, Jordan Love, and Kenny Pickett.

Jones is headed into a crucial third season after a promising rookie campaign and an abysmal second year under “offensive coordinator” Matt Patricia. In a piece for the Boston Herald this weekend, reporter Doug Kyed noted several sources within the Patriots’ organization who have confidence that he’ll bounce back:

“[A] source was confident that Jones’ play this season would more closely resemble how he performed as a rookie because the structure of the offense and the pieces that the Patriots added — ‘personnel and otherwise’ — lends itself to Jones’ strengths better.”

Jones has looked like a completely different quarterback throughout training camp thus far, showing a clear command of new OC Bill O’Brien’s system. But can he turn it around enough to actually contend for the MVP? Oddsmakers find it highly unlikely Not only is he the fourth signal caller in his own division behind Josh Allen (+700), Aaron Rodgers (+1600), and Tua Tagovailoa (+1600), but he’s the 22nd overall quarterback on FanDuel’s board.

While New England is a team capable enough to turn the tides from last year and potentially be in the mix for a playoff spot, it’s tough to get behind an MVP campaign for Jones given the competition surrounding him. Could it happen? Absolutely. But the 60/1 odds feel about right.

Make sure to follow Mike on Twitter @mikekadlick and head to FanDuel, America's Number One Sportsbook, for all of your sports wagering.