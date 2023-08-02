Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe “Competing” for Starting QB Role?

Mac Jones received plenty of criticism during the 2022-2023 NFL season.

During a tough game for Jones against the Bears last season, he was subsequently benched after throwing an interception. In came backup quarterback Bailey Zappe, who immediately created two scoring drives.

Since then, Jones and head coach Bill Belichick’s relationship has been questioned a lot. This season, they seem to be having a “fresh start,” as Jones put it. Belichick, “[thinks he] has a good relationship with every player,” as he stated in the early days of training camp.

Despite Jones’ strong start to Patriots training camp this season, Belichick’s comments are leading some to believe that there is still competition between Jones and fourth round QB, Bailey Zappe.

Belichick indirectly noted that there is competition between the two quarterbacks for the starting role in the upcoming season.

When asked about Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe competing for QB1, Belichick stated, “Everybody’s out here competing. All 90 guys. That’s what we’re all here for.”

To put the two quarterbacks in comparison to one another, Zappe was 2-0 in his two starts last season. In four total appearances his threw five touchdowns, completed 70.7 percent of his pass attempts, throwing for 781 yards.

Mac Jones completed 65.2 percent of his passes, threw for 2,997 total yards, with 14 touchdowns. Jones tallied an uninspiring 11 interceptions throughout the season.

Zappe appears to be coming into the 2023-2024 NFL season with more confidence.

“It’s night and day difference for me. Speaking from a defensive standpoint, being able to see defenses pre and post snap, has been kinda the biggest thing for me,” uttered Zappe during a post practice press conference covered by CLNS Media.

An added bonus for both Patriots quarterbacks this season is the addition of offensive coordinator and quarterback coach, Bill O’Brien. O’Brien was formerly the head coach of the Houston Texans and most recently the offensive coordinator for the University of Alabama.

In meetings with O’Brien, Zappe try’s to “pick his brain everyday.” According to Zappe, his main focus this season is to “try and limit the turnovers, big plays, completions, and just try to lead the offense and score touchdowns.”

Despite all of the comments circulating about who will take the starting job, Jones has received by far the most first unit reps at the quarterback position in training camp.

While Mac Jones continues to work with receivers like Juju Smith-Schuster and DeVante Parker, Zappe mostly works with reserves.

CLNS Media’s Taylor Kyles observed Mac Jones on day 6 of training camp, noting that while the offense has “typically struggled in the Red Zone while thriving in space,” that changed on day 6.

While Jones missed some opportunities during 7-on-7, Kyles reported that “Jones finished the day on a high note, though, delivering touchdowns to Rhamondre Stevenson in the flat and Hunter Henry over the middle during low Red Zone work.”

Belichick did confirm that he talks to Mac Jones “everyday,” and that he “had a good offseason, really good, that’s why he was recognized on and off the field, participation, production,” putting to rest any rumors that their relationship is tarnished.

While Belichick’s comments are up for interpretation, it is clear that at the start of the Patriots season the best quarterback will land the starting job.

Mac Jones is playing desperate for his position at training camp. While he may secure more first team reps, any job is up for grabs when you play in Bill Belichick’s system.

