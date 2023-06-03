Mac Jones says Bill O’Brien is in Full Control

Alex Barth of 98.5 The Sports Hub and Pat Pulpit’s Brian Hines discuss a very ‘normal’ practice on Day 1 of Patriots OTAs. Patriots QB Mac Jones called the practice ‘normal’ which stands out given last year’s well documented issues under Matt Patricia and Joe Judge.

“It’s been really good. It’s been normal. I think everything he’s done so far has been really good,” Mac Jones said after practice. “I think the communication is the most important part, and trust. I think it all starts with that when you’re with a new coach. He’s done a great job in controlling the room. I feel like everyone’s on the same page.”

Join Patriots Beat as Alex Barth and Brian Hines react and weigh in on the latest talks coming out of offseason training camp, and the changes with the Patriots offense as they head into this season.

FULL SHOW HERE.

