Mac Jones Dropping More Dimes at Patriots Minicamp

FOXBORO, MA — Evan Lazar recaps Mac Jones’ second day of Patriots minicamp on Wednesday. Jones finished 19-of-24 with an interception off Kendrick Bourne’s hands. Despite the INT Jones has shown his touch and accuracy on his deep ball throughout the spring.

READ Evan’s FULL Day 2 Minicamp Breakdown: https://www.clnsmedia.com/lazars-notebook-patriots-offensive-changes-remain-as-mac-jones-tre-nixon-continue-to-shine/

