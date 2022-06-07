Mac Jones Impresses at Day One of Patriots Minicamp

FOXBORO, MA — Mac Jones showed out in Day One of Patriots minicamp. At one point, Jones had a string of 23-straight completions, including deep throws to Tre Nixon, Jonnu Smith, and DeVante Parker during team drills. Evan Lazar recaps Jones’ first day of minicamp.

READ Evan’s FULL Day 1 Minicamp Breakdown: https://www.clnsmedia.com/lazars-notebook-patriots-offensive-shift-continues-as-mac-jones-lights-up-day-one-of-minicamp/

Patriots CLNS Coverage is Powered by BetOnline.ag, Use Promo Code: CLNS50 for a 50% Welcome Bonus On Your First Deposit!

Patriots fans, we know this team can stress you out. So checkout the Calm app! Go to https://calm.com/garden & support our programming by taking advantage of a 40% discount on a Calm premium subscription! Calm is the only application that has PROVEN results in assisting people with meditation, relaxation and anxiety relief.