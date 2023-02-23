Mac Jones is not in trouble with Patriots … yet

On this episode of the Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast w/ Nick Cattles, Greg and Nick discuss where Mac Jones stands heading into his 3rd season and the Pats’ biggest offseason needs.

Checkout Bedard’s coverage out over at www.bostonsportsjournal.com, for 39.99 on their annual plan. Not only do you get top-notch analysis of all the Boston pro sports, but if you’re a Pats junkie — and if you’re listening to this podcast, you are — then a membership at BSJ gives you access to a ton of video analysis Bedard does on the coaches film, and direct access to him in weekly chats.



Go to BetOnline.ag and use Promo Code: CLNS50 for a 50% Welcome Bonus On Your First Deposit!

Visit https://athleticgreens.com/BEDARD a FREE 1 year supply of of immune-supporting Vitamin D & 5 FREE travel packs with your first purchase!