Mac Jones latest and Packers preview

On this episode of the Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast w/ Nick Cattles, Greg and Nick discuss the Patriots upcoming game vs the Packers and the latest on Mac Jones’ ankle injury.

TIMESTAMPS:

0:00 Intro

0:24 Could Mac Jones play on Sunday?

3:30 Mike Lombardi goes in on the Patriots players and Mac Jones

11:55 How much changes with Brian Hoyer?

14:20 Patriots offense vs. Packers defense

19:07 Patriots defense vs. Aaron Rodgers and Packers offense

23:50 What bothers Aaron Rodgers?

25:40 Will Patricia commit to run and play Kendrick Bourne more?

32:17 Pick ‘Em: Packers by 9.5

36:35 Celtics minute

38:20 BSJ MEMBER QUESTION: Greg responds to member about why the Mac has gotten injured this season

