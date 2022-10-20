Mac Jones should be the Patriots’ starter, and it’s not close

On this episode of the Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast w/ Nick Cattles, Greg rides solo to recap the New England Patriots’ 38-15 victory over the Cleveland Browns in Week 6.

TIMESTAMPS:

0:00 Intro

3:45 Mac Jones should be the Patriots’ starter

7:15 Bailey Zappe’s performance

20:18 Where is Mac Jones physically?

23:58 Pats defense deserves some credit

29:40 3 up, 3 down

33:40 BSJ Question PatsFan1959 calls out Bedard’s preseason Zappe take

