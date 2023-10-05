BedardL Patriots Failing to Support Mac Jones

The Patriots season has been anything but glamorous. In what is arguably Bill Belichick’s worst outing as an NFL head coach, many people are directing the blame at Quarterback Mac Jones. But is he really the only problem?

In his third year in the NFL, Mac Jones emerged as QB 1 for the New England Patriots. However, things seemed to go awry Sunday afternoon during the Patriots loss to the Dallas Cowboys. With 3:41 left in the third quarter Jones was sent to the bench by head coach Bill Belichick as backup QB Bailey Zappe checked into the game.

Mac Jones journey in the NFL can be described as a roller coaster of events. Jones’ rookie season saw him as top 15 quarterback in the NFL. He completed 68 percent of his passes, totaling 3,801 yards, 22 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.

Jones seriously regressed last season, missing three games from injury and had mobility issues tallying just 231 yards and one touchdown on the ground in 31 games.During the 2023 training camp, it appeared that Jones created immense separation between himself and backup QB Bailey Zappe, and even looked good in the Patriots season opener against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Since then, the Patriots have only barely won one game against the dismantled New York Jets (15-10). In their three losses they’ve been outscored 87-40, with their worse loss coming this past Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys (38-3).

So, what prompted Mac Jones being benched by Bill Belichick in the third quarter of Sunday’s game against the Cowboys? For starters, Jones racked up three turnovers in the loss. He threw two interceptions which included a pick-six, and fumbled leading to a Dallas score.

Bill Belichick’s comments after the game? He admitted there was, “no sense in leaving [Jones] in the game.” Belichick followed up by stating that Mac Jones was not benched for his less than stellar performance and will start next game versus the Saints. Perhaps the decision to take Jones out of the game in the third quarter was to protect him from embarrassment, knowing he wasn’t playing well and their offense just isn’t where it needs to be to compete.

Despite Jones’ terrible performance against the Cowboys he isn’t the only one to blame for the Patriots lackluster start to the 2023 NFL season.

On the “Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast”, Bedard noted what other quarterbacks in the NFL have around them talent wise such as Brock Purdy and Christian McCaffrey. “You’re trying to compare what Mac Jones has around him to these guys. It’s a joke,” said Bedard. He argued that Belichick’s future as well as Mac Jones’ future could come down to the next two games.

Yes, Mac Jones needs to be better. Sunday’s loss to the Cowboys was arguably Mac Jones worst professional football game. Regardless, he simply does not have the talent around him on offense needed to get the job done. With a tall task against the New Orleans Saints next game, who knows where the Patriots will stand the remainder of this season.

Bedard continued, uttering that the Patriots were out-coached and completely unprepared against the Cowboys. New England needs tremendous help with their offensive line. “I don’t care who it is. I don’t care if you’re Tom Brady in his prime. If he’s pressured on over half his drop-backs, [Jones] is going to get affected,” said Bedard.

The Patriots are failing Mac Jones. “How many quarterbacks in the league are going to play at an above average level week after week after week if you are handed [a far from competent offensive line?]” argued Nick Cattles. In some ways, Bedard and Cattles said they actually feel bad for Mac Jones.

There is no doubt that the Patriots defense keeps them in most games. Now, with outside linebacker Matthew Judon and cornerback Christian Gonzalez out for the Patriots with injury who are two of the best defenders on the roster, Bill Belichick needs to address his struggling offense. New England is lacking at the wide receiver position, and Juju-Smith Schuster is not the pickup the Patriots hoped he would be as he had just one catch versus the Cowboys

Mac Jones desperately needs weapons to succeed, and while that shouldn’t dismiss his poor performance, it certainly shouldn’t be time yet to completely give up on the QB.