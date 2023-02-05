Join The Network Subscribe
Maceo Parker Interview: Playing with Prince and James Brown, Growing Up in Kinston

Legendary saxophonist Maceo Parker and his son Kevin join Cedric Maxwell on his podcast
Legendary saxophonist Maceo Parker joins Cedric Maxwell to discuss his music career, growing up in Kinston, and more! Maceo is a legendary sax player who is best known for his work with James Brown in the 60s & Prince in the 2000s. Maceo, Kevin Parker (Maceo’s son) and Cornbread chop it up on a special episode of The Cedric Maxwell Podcast!

0:00 Meeting Maceo: Working with James Brown and Prince

7:43 Maceo and Max on growing up in Kinston, North Carolina

10:30 Maceo on playing music from a young age

11:05 Kevin Parker on growing up with Maceo as his dad

23:09 Maceo on Ray Charles + Maceo sings!

