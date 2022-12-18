Magic Hold Off Tatum-less Celtics Again As Slide Continues

Boston, MA — For the first time in a month, the Boston Celtics do not have the best record in the NBA.

The Boston Celtics’ slide continued Sunday afternoon as the Orlando Magic beat the Boston Celtics for the 2nd consecutive time, winning 95-92.

With Jayson Tatum sitting for personal reasons, the Celtics scored a season low 92 points and recorded a season low offensive rating in the half court. Paolo Banchero, the leading candidate for rookie of the year, scored a game high 31 points to lead the Magic.

Robert Williams was the only substantial minutes-getter to record 50% field goal shooting or better as the Celtics struggled mightily without their best player. Boston has now dropped 4 of their last 5 games for the first time since December 29th of last season.

The Celtics will become a better team with Jayson Tatum (+10.0 net rating with him on the floor), but this is the first crisis of the season for the championship favorites.

The Celtics will continue their season with 4 more home games, taking on the Pacers Wednesday.