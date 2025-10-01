Close Menu
Magical Indiana Fever Playoff Run Ends | WNBA Today on CLNS

WNBA reporter Noa Dalzell recaps Game 5 between the Indiana Fever and the Las Vegas Aces and what to make of a ridiculous Fever playoff run that saw them push Game 5 to overtime. Inside massive performances by Odyssey Sims, Shey Peddy, Natasha Howard, and others. Plus, how the Aces ultimately pulled it off.

