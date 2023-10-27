Mailbag time! Rematch with Dolphins

In the latest episode of the Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast featuring Nick Cattles, the duo provides an in-depth preview of the upcoming Patriots vs. Dolphins matchup in Week 8. They delve into the Patriots’ decision to sign WR Jalen Reagor to the 53-man roster, the release of Malik Cunningham and bringing him back to the practice squad. Additionally, they tackle a mailbag segment and offer their game predictions.



TIMELINE:

0:00 Intro

0:45 Patriots sign WR Jalen Reagor to 53-man roster, now 8 WRs

6:45 Greg has hope for Tyquan

8:05 Patriots release Malik Cunningham, get him back on p-squad

12:00 Not going to make this to complex so what happen to the Boutte hype? – Matt Ryan

15:00 Contractually, can the team get out from under the Juju and Parker contracts after this season? – Eric Larrabee

18:20 Belichick, Kraft, Mac Jones… kill one, marry one, stay with one… go! – Larry Speedstick

21:10 Is Troy Brown getting a pass on the inconsistency with the Patriots WR corp. – Mike603

23:44 With the trade deadline coming up soon could you see the Patriots trading for some additional help? – Michael Quirion

28:40 If Belichick is back, will Kraft bring in some to handle personnel? – WaterBoys

33:22 JC Jackson PFF grade

34:50 Bedard flipped of Jimmy Stewart on Felger and Mazz?

37:05 Tyreek Hill could be out … rest up for first rematch with his former team?

39:00 Fanduel line is still Miami -9.5 o/u 45.5 – Can Pats win?

Will Tyquan lack of snaps do you think they’re easing him back in?

