Mailbag with Giardi with Patriots at critical junction w/ Mike Giardi

In the latest episode of the Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast, Greg is joined by Mike Giardi from Boston Sports Journal for a special mailbag show. They delve into the Patriots’ search for a new coordinator, explore whether Josh McDaniels plays a role in this process, and respond to questions from their Boston Sports Journal mailbag.

Check Greg’s Coverage out over at www.bostonsportsjournal.com, for $50 on BSJ’s annual plan. Not only do you get top-notch analysis of all the Boston pro sports, but if you’re a Patriots junkie — and if you’re listening to this podcast, you are — then a membership at BSJ gives you access to a ton of video analysis Bedard does on the coaches film, and direct access to him in weekly chats.

TIMELINE:

0:00 Intro

2:00 Patriots coordinator search

12:39 Is McDaniels a factor?

18:45 Is Mayo yr. 1 going to “work”?

27:23 On Mayo: What should be most encouraging to Pats fans? And what should be most concerning?

34:20 NFL shying away from Belichick?

37:20 What does Robyn Glaser actually do for the Patriots?

40:50 Mayo To Do List + Who ends up running the board on draft night? Wolf? Groh?

53:55 When an entire staff clears out, how does that impact your job?

