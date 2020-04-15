BetOnline Major League Eating Takes Center Stage Amidst COVID-19 Quarantine

Without conventional sports, the Major League Eating BetOnline Quarantine Challenge is the marquee event in the sporting world

Great news for sports fans who are struggling to get by without sports during the COVID-19 quarantine. Major League Eating has announced the BetOnline Quarantine Challenge. Pitting the best competitive eaters in an elimination tournament sponsored by www.BetOnline.ag.

All the familiar names will be there, most notably Joey Chestnut — the most dominant competitive eater of all time — the man who dethroned Takeru “Tsunami” Kobayashi in Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest back in 2007 and hasn’t looked back since.

Winning Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July Hot Dog Eating Contests twelve times, Chestnut remains the top-ranked eater in the world and will compete against seven other highly-ranked competitive eaters on video from their homes.

They include: the No. 1-ranked female eater in the world Miki Sudo, as well as chugging champion Badlands Booker, Gideon Oji (25 pounds of kale salad in eight minutes), Nick Wehry (11 pounds of strawberry shortcake in eight minutes), Matt Stonie (255 Peeps in five minutes); Darron Breeden (528 oysters in eight minutes), and Michelle Lesco (176 gyoza in 10 minutes.)

The tournament starts up on Friday, April 17th, 2020 and will be broadcasted on numerous platforms, most notably MLE’s YouTube channel.

The Major League Eating BetOnline Quarantine Challenge also presents and unique and timely opportunity for bettors. BetOnline.ag has numerous odds, over/unders and prop bets up on its website for the tournament. Yes, Chestnut is the favorite to win the Major League Eating Quarantine Eating Challenge. Bettors can sign up for an account on www.betonline.ag and use code CLNS50 for 50% cash back on first deposit.