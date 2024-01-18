Making a Case for Every Team Left to Win Super Bowl LVIII

The 2023-24 Super Wild Card weekend came to a close on Monday night, finishing with the Buccaneers beating up the defending NFC champion Eagles 32-9.

We now head into Divisional Weekend with the NFL’s Elite Eight. Here are the odds for each remaining team to win the Super Bowl, according to our exclusive wagering partners at FanDuel Sportsbook:

Odds to Win Super Bowl LVIII

San Francisco 49ers +175

Baltimore Ravens +270

Buffalo Bills +490

Kansas City Chiefs +700

Detroit Lions +900

Green Bay Packers +3000

Tampa Bay Buccaneers +3300

Houston Texans +3300

Here’s a look at each remaining team, and a case for how they can come out on top in Super Bowl LVIII:

Houston Texans (+3300)

Not only do the Texans have the best rookie quarterback in football, but they may even have themselves an immediate top-five signal-caller in C.J. Stroud.

In his postseason debut, Stroud lit up one of the NFL’s best defenses in the Browns to the tune of 274 yards and three touchdowns on 16 of 21 passing. Quarterback play, and momentum, are the two most important things in the NFL playoffs. Right now? Houston has both.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+3300)

Speaking of high-end quarterback play, Bucs QB Baker Mayfield threw for 337 yards and three touchdowns on Monday night on a once-vaunted Eagles’ defense. The former No. 1 overall pick looks to be out for blood with his fourth team in three seasons.

While the roster as a whole has obviously had some changeover, the key players on this Tampa team aren’t that different from when they won the Super Bowl in 2020. It’s feasible for them to do it again.

Green Bay Packers (+3000)

While the Packers’ offense and quarterback Jordan Love is what everyone will focus on as they try to put together a run here, my eyes are on the defense.

Green Bay held Dallas’ offense, in Dallas, to just 16 points through three quarters before taking the foot off the gas in their 48-32 win. Heading into Sunday, the Cowboys were undefeated at home this season while averaging 36.8 points per game.

It’s an offensive league now but, as the saying goes, “defense wins championships.” That’s how the Packers can win the Super Bowl.

Detriot Lions (+900)

Dan Campbell’s Detroit Lions came out victorious in their first home playoff game in eons against the Rams last Sunday, and he gave out two game balls following the win.

The Dan Campbell playoff locker room speech is even better than you'd hope. What a moment for the @Lions and Detroit. 💙pic.twitter.com/zSsCtqCXCK — NFL (@NFL) January 15, 2024

The obvious one was to Jared Goff, who was not only drafted by, but went to a Super Bowl with the Rams before they traded him to the Lions.

The other, however, went to general manager Brad Holmes, who has built one of the better rosters in football over the last several seasons.

Detroit’s depth, 1-53, is their best chance at outlasting the rest of the bunch on the way to Vegas in February.

Kansas City Chiefs (+700)

Patrick Mahomes. Next.

Buffalo Bills (+490)

After starting the 2023-24 season 6-6, the Bills enter Sunday’s game against Kansas City having rallied off six straight wins.

We’ll keep this one short and sweet too. Football is a momentum business, and Buffalo has all of it right now. They have the opportunity to knock off the defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs in their own house this weekend. I have a hard time believing they won’t do it.

Baltimore Ravens (+270)

You could argue that the Ravens have been the best team in football all season long. They finished with the league’s best record at 13-4, their quarterback in Lamar Jackson is the odds-on favorite to win the NFL’s MVP award, and their defense allowed the least points per game with just 16.7.

That’s all you need to know. They have everything they need to win it all.

San Francisco 49ers (+175)

The case to be made here, really, is why won’t the 49ers with the Super Bowl.

John Lynch and co. have built, bar none, the best roster in the NFL and have one of the better scheme coaches in football in Kyle Shanahan to run the ship.

The only thing that could hold them back down the stretch will be the quarterback position. Brock Purdy, while efficient, isn’t nearly as dynamic as the rest of the signal callers left in the postseason.

