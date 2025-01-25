Close Menu
Making Sense of the Celtics Road Trip | Still Poddable

Jay King and Brian Robb recap the Celtics road trip to this point
CLNS Media

Jay King and Brian Robb are in LA to break down a puzzling Celtics road trip. Was the poor showing in LA a byproduct of the schedule or something more concerning?

