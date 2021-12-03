Making Sense of the Jake DeBrusk Situation with the Bruins

Jake DeBrusk became a top news story earlier this week when it was reported he requested a trade from the Bruins.

Due to COVID issues throughout the organization and Brad Marchand’s three-game suspension, DeBrusk has had to play. He even scored a goal in Boston’s 2-0 win over the Predators Thursday night.

But a trade is coming. With the request now public, it’s only a matter of time until DeBrusk is shipped to a new destination.

So…what will that destination be?

On the latest Poke the Bear, Conor Ryan and I discussed how the Bruins could best utilize DeBrusk in a trade. In a one-for-one situation, it’s hard to think DeBrusk yields a big return. However if he’s packaged in a deal, the market greatly increases.

We also discussed the fact that it’s almost guaranteed that Tuukka Rask will return to the Bruins. The Bruins certainly need him back, but we talked about what Rask’s next contract could be. And, most importantly, what happens to Jeremy Swayman and Linus Ullmark?

