Malcolm Brogdon and Kristaps Porzingis Healthy for Training Camp

Malcolm Brogdon and Kristaps Porzingis are healthy for training camp, according to Brad Stevens and the Boston Globe, with Stevens acknowledging Brodgon recovered from his elbow and Porzingis from his foot injury. Uncertainty surrounded both players, and Stevens acknowledged Brogdon was mad following his near trade to the Clippers, but they’ve had conversations in recent weeks that have everyone ready to go starting next week.

Bobby Manning reacted to the injury update that sets the Celtics on track to start the season as clear east favorites.